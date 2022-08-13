Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SILC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

SILC stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 33,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,933. Silicom has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $286.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 9.7% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 2,226.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 3.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 25.0% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 10.0% during the second quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

