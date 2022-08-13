Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Update

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SILK traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. 182,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,758. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,934,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,647,000 after purchasing an additional 526,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,415 shares in the last quarter.

SILK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

