Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 41,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Silver Crest Acquisition Price Performance

SLCR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,015. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Silver Crest Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Silver Crest Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towerview LLC raised its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,094,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Silver Crest Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

