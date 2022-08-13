SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,031,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 23,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 179,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

