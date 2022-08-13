SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Buys Shares of 1,602 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 3,963.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in HEICO by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 94,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 45,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $161.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.96. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $122.94 and a twelve month high of $164.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.19 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

