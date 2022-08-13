SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $252,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $132.26 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

