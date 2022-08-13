SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $294,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Amgen by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.