SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $368,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 893,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $332.43 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $244.75 and a one year high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,089,848. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.