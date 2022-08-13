SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Makes New $273,000 Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 133.2% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 100,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 57,549 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 173,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $693,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR opened at $50.83 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

