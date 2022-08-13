SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Purchases Shares of 13,626 First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc owned approximately 1.70% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 127,616 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNSC opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

