SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Purchases Shares of 14,559 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 781,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,507,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 525,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49,549 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 37,311 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $27.54 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.