SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes $282,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,533 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $938,890,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $165.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

