SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,062 shares of company stock worth $7,656,531. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

