SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in McDonald’s by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

MCD stock opened at $262.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.06 and its 200 day moving average is $248.06.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.