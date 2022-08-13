Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMEV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 160,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About Simulated Environment Concepts
