Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 160,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

About Simulated Environment Concepts

(Get Rating)

See Also

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.