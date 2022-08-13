Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 35.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Pellini purchased 26,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $88,552.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,653.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 130.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 65.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

