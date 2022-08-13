Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Up 22.8% in July

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Sino Land Stock Down 1.9 %

SNLAY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

Get Sino Land alerts:

About Sino Land

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.