Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Up 22.8% in July

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Sino Land Stock Down 1.9 %
SNLAY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $7.83.
About Sino Land
