Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the July 15th total of 129,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sintx Technologies to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Sintx Technologies Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of SINT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 98,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,552. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies ( NASDAQ:SINT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 1,417.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sintx Technologies worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

