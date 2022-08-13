SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

SITC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.06.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

SITE Centers Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

