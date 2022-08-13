SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
SITC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.06.
Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.50.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
