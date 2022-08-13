SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Position Boosted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $140.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

