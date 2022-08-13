Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLX. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $24.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.