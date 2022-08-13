Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLX. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

In other news, VP Jennifer Gordon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

