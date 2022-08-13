Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 648,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SYTA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 212,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,537. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 177.31% and a negative net margin of 607.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYTA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

