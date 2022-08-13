Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 648,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Siyata Mobile Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SYTA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 212,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,537. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $9.68.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 177.31% and a negative net margin of 607.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Siyata Mobile
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siyata Mobile (SYTA)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.