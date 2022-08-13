SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Short Interest Up 15.8% in July

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 24.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 277,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. 276,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

About SkyWater Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 300.0% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

