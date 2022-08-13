SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Short Interest Up 15.8% in July

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 24.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 277,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.
NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. 276,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35.
SKYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
