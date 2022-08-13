Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells $657,619.08 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

SWKS stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 117.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

