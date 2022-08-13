Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

NASDAQ CREG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,652. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

