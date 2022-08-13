SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) PT Lowered to $6.00

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 8.63.

SmartRent Stock Down 31.9 %

SMRT traded down 1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting 3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,567,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,131. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.69. SmartRent has a one year low of 3.55 and a one year high of 15.14.

About SmartRent

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 36.01 million.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

