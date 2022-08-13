Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One Stock Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap One has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

Insider Transactions at Snap One

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap One news, insider Jefferson Dungan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John H. Heyman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap One

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Snap One by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 82.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 21.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Snap One by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap One

(Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.