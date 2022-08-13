Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of SCTL stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82. Societal CDMO has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.67.
