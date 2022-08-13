Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Societal CDMO Price Performance

Shares of SCTL stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82. Societal CDMO has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Get Societal CDMO alerts:

About Societal CDMO

(Get Rating)

See Also

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.