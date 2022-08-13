Solana (SOL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Solana has a market cap of $16.24 billion and $1.61 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solana has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.57 or 0.00190595 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,436.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037407 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128446 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00063844 BTC.
Solana Profile
Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 348,706,521 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Solana
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
