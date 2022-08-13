SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
SWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.
SolarWinds Stock Up 2.0 %
SolarWinds stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Trading of SolarWinds
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
