SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

SolarWinds stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

