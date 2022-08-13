Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 709,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. 987,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,141. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 145,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

