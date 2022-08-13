Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Solo Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DTC opened at $5.91 on Friday. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Solo Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris bought 90,000 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at $577,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris bought 90,000 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at $577,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Somer Webb bought 20,116 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $85,810.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 281,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 256,559 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 149,227 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 117,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,204 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solo Brands

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.