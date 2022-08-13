Solrise Finance (SLRS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.68 Million

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $458,259.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,955 coins and its circulating supply is 83,252,140 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

