Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.01. 772,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,979. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 325.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 153.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.