SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the July 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
SoundHound AI Trading Up 25.7 %
NASDAQ SOUNW traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.37. 6,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,658. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.80.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
