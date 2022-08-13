SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the July 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 25.7 %

NASDAQ SOUNW traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.37. 6,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,658. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

