Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
Source Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
Source Capital Trading Up 1.0 %
SOR stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Source Capital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Source Capital (SOR)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.