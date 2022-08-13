Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Source Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

SOR stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Source Capital

In other Source Capital news, VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $39,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,124.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $153,060.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Stories

