Southern (NYSE:SO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.82

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.82 and last traded at $78.67, with a volume of 109418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Southern Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

