SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Position Lifted by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SP Plus worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,131,000 after buying an additional 87,709 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 289,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 285,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SP stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $825.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,523. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,677.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,320. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

