Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Tops $9.58

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for about $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,427.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004117 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00037448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063609 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

