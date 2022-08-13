Spartan Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $67,248.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $1.92 million and $67,248.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 112,869,728 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org.

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

