SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Increased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $42,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,449 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,957,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.5% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,827 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,792,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after acquiring an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,468,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.