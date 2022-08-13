Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Spire Stock Performance

SR traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.63. 168,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,083. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 15.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

