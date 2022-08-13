Spirent Communications plc Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0918 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.
Spirent Communications Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.
About Spirent Communications
See Also
