Spirent Communications plc Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0918 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Spirent Communications Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

