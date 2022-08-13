Sportcash One (SCONEX) Price Down 25.1% This Week

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sportcash One has a market cap of $64,793.13 and $85,359.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014838 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038836 BTC.
About Sportcash One
Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone.
Buying and Selling Sportcash One
