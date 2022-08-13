Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, reports. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SLNG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stabilis Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

