Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, reports. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter.
Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of SLNG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stabilis Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.
About Stabilis Solutions
