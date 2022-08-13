Stably USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,064.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $463,122.87 and approximately $4,064.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,534.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00128595 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.