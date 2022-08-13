Stantec (NYSE:STN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STN. Raymond James cut their price target on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of STN stock traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 135,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,683. Stantec has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,625,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,929,000 after buying an additional 1,399,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 517,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,998,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,520,000 after purchasing an additional 368,126 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

