Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Lowered to $26.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after acquiring an additional 513,432 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 546,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

