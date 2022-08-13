Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Lowered to $26.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Starwood Property Trust Price Performance
NYSE STWD opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.35.
Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after acquiring an additional 513,432 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 546,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
