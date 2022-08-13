State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.93. 1,586,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of State Street

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in State Street by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 761,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in State Street by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in State Street by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

