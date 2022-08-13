Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $108.32 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,460.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00589326 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00260254 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004494 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00016587 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- Uno Re (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000206 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
